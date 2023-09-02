Joystick Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,885.86 or 1.00073562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

