KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. KE updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $18.50 on Friday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. HSBC boosted their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KE by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KE by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.