KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. KE updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

KE Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

