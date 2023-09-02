Komodo Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

