Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $323.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.14-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.