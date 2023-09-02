Lido Staked ETH Price Down 0.6% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion and $9.55 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,632.23 or 0.06310746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,538,003 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,532,815.77626376. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,626.88155144 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $14,317,677.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

