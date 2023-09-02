Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) to Issue $0.06 Final Dividend

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

