Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $99.84 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002223 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001541 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

