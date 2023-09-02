Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70.68

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $70.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 790,729,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 790,684,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299706 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
