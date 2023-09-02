Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,557.50

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $11,557.50 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,850.86 or 1.00070578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000415 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,219.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.