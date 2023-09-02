Mask Network Price Reaches $2.51 (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $205.90 million and $40.22 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

