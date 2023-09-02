Mina Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $357.64 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,069,740,893 coins and its circulating supply is 961,282,140 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,069,591,852.8400393 with 960,975,406.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37491773 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,789,416.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

