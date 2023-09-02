Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $359.32 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Mina has a total market capitalization of $359.32 million and $3.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,069,674,653 coins and its circulating supply is 961,163,629 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,069,591,852.8400393 with 960,975,406.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37491773 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,789,416.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

