MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.596-1.608 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.35.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

