Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $132.01 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $132.01 million and $1.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,082,698,361 coins and its circulating supply is 718,943,282 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

