Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $133.30 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $133.30 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,082,734,131 coins and its circulating supply is 718,979,773 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

