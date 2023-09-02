MXC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. MXC has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One MXC token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.00717676 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,537,826.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

