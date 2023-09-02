Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $82.24 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $82.24 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,856.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00249355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.00755829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00539380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00059641 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00117591 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.