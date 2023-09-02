Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $26,678.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00156443 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003935 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

