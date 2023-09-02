NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.17 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $42.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.12918259 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $54,791,411.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

