NEM Price Hits $0.0242 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market cap of $217.46 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

