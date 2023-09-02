Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $2,994.94 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 143.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

