Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $558.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.37 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

