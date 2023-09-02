Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of 558-560, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.86 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.24.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,547,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Okta by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,513,000 after buying an additional 85,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

