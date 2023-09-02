Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-$2.74 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.0 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $167,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

