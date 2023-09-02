Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-$2.74 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.