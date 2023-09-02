OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.03 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $65.32 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003643 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.