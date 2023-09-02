OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.11 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. OMG Network has a market cap of $65.41 million and $7.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00038116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

