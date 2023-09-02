OmniaVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66,336.62 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $66,336.62 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

