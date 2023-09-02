Orchid Market Cap Reaches $53.91 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $53.91 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,880.67 or 1.00084065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0565521 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,398,501.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

