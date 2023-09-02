Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Financial Analysis

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Summit Financial Group 23.43% 14.60% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Origin Bancorp and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.76 $87.71 million $3.21 9.71 Summit Financial Group $159.48 million 2.28 $53.22 million $3.89 6.36

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Summit Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

