Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Oxen has a market cap of $5.11 million and $15,327.07 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,865.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00248899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.64 or 0.00756368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00539316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00117394 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,539,866 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

