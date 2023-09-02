Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Oxford Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.