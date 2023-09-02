Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Oxford Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXM opened at $102.07 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

