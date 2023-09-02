Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.67.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 550.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $716,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

