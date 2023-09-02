PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.51 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:PD opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

