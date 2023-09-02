Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of PAHC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

