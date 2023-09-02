Powerledger Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Powerledger has a market cap of $64.19 million and $3.07 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

