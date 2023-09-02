Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Prometeus has a market cap of $79.13 million and $1.75 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00015897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Prometeus

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

