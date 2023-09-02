Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $218.96 million and $20.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00008078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.52 or 0.06316723 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

