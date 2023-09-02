Radio Caca Trading Down 1.3% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $31.97 million and $2.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003163 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007374 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.