Rakon (RKN) Market Cap Achieves $38.58 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $38.58 million and approximately $11,930.10 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

