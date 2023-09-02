Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLTN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Get Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF alerts:

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Rareview Inflation\u002FDeflation ETF (FLTN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US TIPS and Treasury securities in providing protection from either an inflationary or deflationary environment. FLTN was launched on Jan 4, 2022 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.