Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
FLTN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Company Profile
