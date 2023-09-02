Ravencoin Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $193.95 million and $5.69 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,928,118,845 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

