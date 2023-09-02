Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.98 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.90 or 1.00048043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06350025 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $425,564.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

