Reviewing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $339.26 million 2.20 $140.93 million $4.20 5.94 FVCBankcorp $60.02 million 3.66 $24.98 million $0.86 14.36

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and FVCBankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.38%. FVCBankcorp has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 23.63% 10.79% 1.20% FVCBankcorp 17.91% 10.48% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.