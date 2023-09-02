Rotork (RTOXF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) is one of 173 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rotork to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Rotork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rotork and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotork N/A N/A N/A Rotork Competitors -7.12% -6.31% 1.35%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Rotork pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Rotork pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Rotork is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rotork and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotork 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rotork Competitors 1048 4288 5613 86 2.43

Rotork currently has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Rotork’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rotork has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rotork and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rotork N/A N/A 3.35 Rotork Competitors $4.40 billion $385.02 million 527.77

Rotork’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rotork. Rotork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rotork beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments. The company offers electric, fluid power, and process control actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides master station, foundation fieldbus, modbus, profibus, devicenet, HART, ethernet, and control network legacy products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, planned shutdown support, and valve automation services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Italy, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom

