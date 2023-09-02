RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Hits $86.98 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $86.98 million and approximately $927.92 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,851.00 or 0.99825236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,365 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,364.57165799 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 25,934 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $252.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

