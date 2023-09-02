Safe (SAFE) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00025474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $137.34 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.59057652 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

