Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.04-$8.06 EPS.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.43.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

